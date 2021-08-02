Kyle Koehler

-
A bill that would require abortion clinics to give women information about how to possibly reverse medication-induced procedures died in the last General…
-
The Ohio House overwhelmingly passed a bill that changes the way K-12 students are tested for this school year because of interrupted learning during the…
-
The Republican lawmaker who proposed removing from state law the duty to retreat before using deadly force in a public place says he’s concerned about an…
-
The controversial gun law that removes the "duty to retreat" requirement before a person can use lethal force in self-defense was passed by the Ohio…
-
Lawmakers in a House committee rejected a proposed amendment that would have banned the sale and display of the Confederate flag at county fairs in Ohio.…
-
Ohio farmers who want to sell their property to a younger farmer in their family might soon get a tax incentive to do that. Ohio lawmakers are considering…
-
A resolution seems to be gaining momentum in the Ohio House that would change the process for putting a constitutional amendment on a statewide ballot.…
-
Most of the attention on lawmakers has focused on their approval of a state budget 17 days after the deadline. But they also passed a bill to…
-
The issue of faith comes into state politics in issues such as abortion and health care. But faith leaders came to the Statehouse today to speak out on…
-
There’s a bill in the Ohio legislature that’s meant to help people who live in food deserts - urban areas where they can’t readily access fresh foods. The…