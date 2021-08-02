Larry Obhof

-
Senate President Not Saying If He Thinks Lawmakers Can Override Veto Of Bill Limiting DeWine's PowerState lawmakers have been considering overriding Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of a bill that would limit his ability to enact health orders like the ones he…
Anti-abortion activists in Ohio are cheering the nomination of conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court – and they plan to celebrate…
The leader of Democrats in the Ohio House is blasting a Republican controlled panel of lawmakers for its decision to deny a request by the Republican…
Sen. Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House), the Ohio Senate President Pro Tempore, has tested positive for COVID-19. Peterson, along with Senate…
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is responding to questions about the state's COVID-19 restrictions and whether they might be loosened in the near future.Some…
Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) has appointed the members of a committee that will consider the nuclear bailout law at the center of a $61 million…
The fund that the state uses to pay jobless benefits is now broke – which was predicted even before the pandemic. And now state leaders are struggling…
As state lawmakers are asked to consider a resolution to declare racism a public health crisis, Ohio Senate leaders plan to hold meetings throughout the…
An investigation is ongoing into threats targeting two sitting Democratic state lawmakers, a well-known senator from Akron who’s served in both chambers…
Among the possible questions voters might face on the ballot this fall is whether they want to make it harder to raise the state income tax, by requiring…