State lawmakers approved hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding to help local governments recover from the coronavirus pandemic.The vast…
The state is starting a new program with local governments and school districts to improve cybersecurity throughout Ohio. The goal is to enhance every…
The state auditor is warning local governments that they’re risking taxpayer money if they don’t have policies on employees’ use of debit or credit cards.…
The so called Christmas tree bill that was quickly passed at the end of last year has found many of its ornaments broken by a court decision. Ohio…
Gov. John Kasich’s proposed budget includes a change in the way a portion of the state’s local government fund is distributed to communities. But the…
Gov. John Kasich is defending his plan to pay for more income tax cuts by raising the sales tax. Kasich has a message for local communities who are…
The state’s auditor is warning local governments about a new scam that seems to be ramping up around Ohio and taking taxpayer money. Auditor Dave Yost…