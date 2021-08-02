Lori Criss

-
As the coronavirus continues to spread widely and rapidly through Ohio, the head of the state’s mental health and drug addiction agency has tested…
-
Millions of Ohioans are staying home as ordered, as schools have closed, employers have ordered them to work remotely and entertainment options have been…
-
Medicaid Providers Say Background Checks Make It Harder To Get Opioid Treatment. Medicaid Disagrees.Ohio Medicaid says it will continue to enforce a new rule requiring background checks of Medicaid providers. Some of them say the new practice will cost…
-
Behavioral Health Providers Say "Rapid Response Teams" For Overhaul Aren't Responding Rapidly At AllOn Sunday, the state will officially move providers of behavioral health services for low-income Ohioans into Medicaid managed care. That’s a huge change…
-
The state is moving mental health and addiction services for low income Ohioans into Medicaid managed care by July 1, and it’s the biggest and most…
-
It’ll be a while before the state puts out new official numbers on Ohio’s deadly opioid crisis. But the federal Centers for Disease Control says it has…
-
Drug addiction councilors are speaking out against a bill that would send an ex-convict to jail if they fail a drug test. They say this proposal uses the…
-
The state wants to change to the way mental health and addiction services are billed and coded, to align with national standards. But providers of those…