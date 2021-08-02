Search Query
Show Search
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WCPN
On Air
Now Playing
WKSU
On Air
Now Playing
WOSU
On Air
Now Playing
WVXU
On Air
Now Playing
WYSO
On Air
Now Playing
WCBE
On Air
Now Playing
WOUB
All Streams
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
Luke Westerman
Government/Politics
Pups Would Be Allowed On Restaurant And Bar Patios If New Bill Is Passed
Jo Ingles
,
Bars and restaurants that have patios statewide have been welcoming canines and their human friends to sit down to have dinner and drinks in those outdoor…
Listen
•
3:42