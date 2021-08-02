-
A panel of lawmakers has shot down a request by Ohio’s Republican Secretary of State that would have allowed his office to pay for postage for mail-in…
-
One of the lawsuits filed over voting in Ohio saw some action this weekend, as Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose received an emergency stay to keep him…
-
A Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge has ruled Ohioans can apply for absentee mail-in ballots online. Ohioans who want to vote by mail must fill out…
-
Ohio’s Secretary of State will ask a panel of state lawmakers Monday to allow him to use money raised from business fees to buy postage for mail-in…
-
Ohio voters who want to mail in their ballots might be wary when they learn about recent changes made by the U.S. Postal Service or when they read…