-
The group that represents Ohio’s Medicaid health plans says their managed care process is saving the state about $2.2 billion a year. But critics say…
-
Lawmakers and the Kasich administration have gone back and forth on a budget issue that would change the way people with long term health problems would…
-
About 90% of people on Medicaid are enrolled into a managed care program. A proposal floating around in the state legislature would increase that number…
-
State senators are considering a proposal to move more of Ohio’s Medicaid population into managed care. And a new study from a group representing health…
-
A new report from a group representing 15 health insurers operating in Ohio says managed care is saving Medicaid a lot of money. Miranda Motter is the CEO…