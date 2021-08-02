Mark Hurst

-
Ohio’s confirmed deaths from and cases of COVID-19 continue to inch up. Today there were 2,280 confirmed deaths and more than 37,500 confirmed cases. But…
-
Ohio has ranked near the bottom of all the states when it comes to the number of babies who die in their first year of life. The state’s infant mortality…
-
More than 13 Ohioans die each day due to opioid related causes, prompting lawmakers, city leaders and health officials to spend millions and take actions…
-
Three cases of severe lung illness that are likely due to vaping have been confirmed in Ohio. And it’s thought there are more. The Ohio Department of…
-
One of the leading figures in the state’s battle against the deadly opioid crisis is stepping down. The head of the Department of Mental Health and…
-
As opiate deaths continue to climb in Ohio, there’s another deadly trend that’s apparently gaining popularity – drug combinations. The Ohio Health…