-
Four major players in Ohio's capital have pleaded not guilty to federal racketeering charges. They're accused of being part of a bribery scheme that…
-
The former head of the Ohio Republican Party is spearheading an effort to get Democrat Joe Biden elected president.Matt Borges voted for Donald Trump in…
-
Ohio’s senior US Senator has launched a tour of key presidential primary and caucus states, but says he hasn’t yet decided if he’ll seek the Democratic…
-
Secretary of State Jon Husted – who’s also the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor – has announced the official title for the only statewide…
-
This Tuesday’s primary election could have a big impact on who gets elected by state lawmakers to be the House Speaker next week. Even before former…
-
With around 50 days to go till the November election and no major statewide candidates this year, that’s leaving plenty of space for opponents and…
-
The Ohio Republican Party has a new leader. Matt Borges, the man who has headed the party since 2013, has been replaced with a woman, Stark County…
-
Friday’s vote for chair of the Ohio Republican Party will be the biggest meeting for the party’s 66-member state central committee in several years. And…
-
The feud between the Donald Trump campaign and Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges before the election has turned into a challenge over the state…
-
The chair of the Ohio Republican Party is facing a challenge to his leadership at the state party’s meeting next month, after a public feud with the…