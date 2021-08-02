-
Ohio is using millions in federal pandemic relief dollars to try to prevent rock slides on roads in some parts of Ohio. In recent years, the state has had…
The state department of transportation is testing out new technology aimed at stopping wrong way crashes on the highway. Signs and detectors are being…
The Ohio Automobile Association (AAA) predicts a record 49 million people will be traveling for the 4th of July holiday. That includes 2.1 million…
More than 70 roads throughout the state are closed right now due to flooding in low lying areas. ODOT spokesman Matt Bruning says melting snow and heavy…
The roads are is expected to be busy this Thanksgiving holiday. The number of travelers on Ohio’s roads is expected to be the highest in more than a…
Many schools throughout the state are closing early because the ice and snow is expected later this afternoon. Ohio Department of Transportation crews are…