© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government/Politics

Ohio Is Spending Millions Of Federal Dollars To Prevent Rock Slides

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published June 11, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT
Rock slide on SR 7 in Washington County
Ohio Department of Transportation
/
Rock slide on SR 7 in Washington County

Ohio is using millions in federal pandemic relief dollars to try to prevent rock slides on roads in some parts of Ohio. 

In recent years, the state has had to close major roads and make expensive repairs to roads in Southern Ohio because of rocks – including large boulders -- that slid off hills. Matt Bruning with the Ohio Department of Transportation says that’s why the state is taking a proactive approach now. 

“It’s about $35 million that we have set aside in federal funding for this project, this effort. And this will address nearly 40 different locations across Southern Ohio and Southeastern Ohio which is where the bulk of the landslides and rock slides are," Bruning says.

The funding for these projects is part of a $333-million-dollar allocation the state received from federal coronavirus relief money.

Tags

Government/PoliticsOhio Department of TransportationMatt Bruningrock slides
Jo Ingles
Contact Jo Ingles at jingles@statehousenews.org.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content