Search Query
Show Search
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WCPN
On Air
Now Playing
WKSU
On Air
Now Playing
WOSU
On Air
Now Playing
WVXU
On Air
Now Playing
WYSO
On Air
Now Playing
WCBE
On Air
Now Playing
WOUB
All Streams
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
rock slides
Government/Politics
Ohio Is Spending Millions Of Federal Dollars To Prevent Rock Slides
Jo Ingles
,
Ohio is using millions in federal pandemic relief dollars to try to prevent rock slides on roads in some parts of Ohio. In recent years, the state has had…
Listen
•
1:00