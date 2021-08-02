-
Ohio is using millions in federal pandemic relief dollars to try to prevent rock slides on roads in some parts of Ohio. In recent years, the state has had…
-
If you’ve driven Ohio’s roads lately, you’ve probably noticed the big signs with cheeky sayings directed at drivers. Here's why you are likely to see more…
-
The fight over raising the state’s gas tax has been hard fought between the Ohio Legislature and Gov. Mike DeWine. Does he expect an even bigger battle is…
-
The roads are is expected to be busy this Thanksgiving holiday. The number of travelers on Ohio’s roads is expected to be the highest in more than a…
-
Many schools throughout the state are closing early because the ice and snow is expected later this afternoon. Ohio Department of Transportation crews are…
-
The state’s top government watchdog says an Ohio Department of Transportation district manager should not have aided a vendor submitting a bid for work…