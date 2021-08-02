-
The state has selected six managed care organizations to carry out Medicaid services, amounting to a $20 billion contract, but a provision in the Senate's…
-
Ohio Medicaid is telling its five managed care plans to sever their contracts with two pharmacy benefits managers, and to work up new deals by the…
-
Gov. John Kasich has signed a bill that would continue $2.5 million in funding for a 40-year-old program providing wraparound services for at-risk kids…
-
Behavioral Health Providers Say "Rapid Response Teams" For Overhaul Aren't Responding Rapidly At AllOn Sunday, the state will officially move providers of behavioral health services for low-income Ohioans into Medicaid managed care. That’s a huge change…
-
In a little over two weeks, mental health and addiction services for low income Ohioans will be moved into Medicaid managed care. But many behavioral…
-
While the Speaker saga drags on, there are more than 150 bills that are awaiting action in the House. One is a measure that would preserve money for a…
-
Senator Says Redesign For Behavioral Health System Won't Be Delayed, In Spite Of Providers' ConcernsThe state is moving mental health and addiction services for low income Ohioans into Medicaid managed care by July 1, but providers say this huge redesign…
-
The state is moving mental health and addiction services for low income Ohioans into Medicaid managed care by July 1, and it’s the biggest and most…
-
After joining the House in voting to override six of Gov. John Kasich’s budget vetoes last month, the state Senate was expected to come back this week to…