Two Democrats are introducing a bill in the Ohio House that would legalize marijuana for personal use beyond the medical use already allowed in law now.…
The Democratic mayor of Cincinnati hasn’t formally announced his candidacy in the primary for governor. But John Cranley is weighing in on the perennial…
The state will be more than doubling the number of medical marijuana dispensaries soon. And it's changing the process for granting licenses for…
Two of the medical conditions rejected for inclusion in Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Control Program last year are getting another chance this year. An Ohio…
Nearly 75,000 Ohioans have registered with the state to receive medical marijuana. Of those, just over 51,000 have actually purchased the product. Those…
Earlier this week, a State Medical Board of Ohio committee decided there wasn’t enough scientific proof that medical marijuana would help with anxiety and…
Right now, there are 21 medical conditions for which Ohioans could get medical marijuana. But that list could be growing.A state medical board committee…
A dozen medical marijuana dispensaries have been given certificates of operation. Dispensaries in Northeast and Eastern Ohio have been open for a few…
Medical marijuana sales in Ohio continue to increase, even if the product is still available on a very limited basis. The Department of Commerce reports…
More than 5,400 Ohioans have purchased cannabis since sales began at dispensaries in mid-January. The Ohio Board of Pharmacy says 5,465 patients have…