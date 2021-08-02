Search Query
Show Search
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WCPN
On Air
Now Playing
WKSU
On Air
Now Playing
WOSU
On Air
Now Playing
WVXU
On Air
Now Playing
WYSO
On Air
Now Playing
WCBE
On Air
Now Playing
WOUB
All Streams
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
Mike Barhorst
Government/Politics
Ohio's Cities Say They Need More State Money To Fix Roads And Bridges
Jo Ingles
,
Ohio’s cities have seen about $450 million in cuts to their local government funds under Gov. John Kasich. The lobby group that represents cities is…
Listen
•
1:17