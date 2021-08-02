Search Query
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
All Streams
Mike Curtin
Government/Politics
Former Reporter And Lawmaker Suggests Potentially Difficult Compromise In Redistricting Reform Deal
Karen Kasler
,
State lawmakers have added a rare Monday session, in case they need to vote on changing the way Ohio’s Congressional map is drawn. One former lawmaker…
