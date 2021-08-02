-
Discussion continues whether to join $26 billion national settlement
FirstEnergy will pay a $230 million fine in a plea deal with federal prosecutors in the federal investigation into the $1.6 billion bailout for Ohio’s two…
Hundreds of mayors from around the country from both parties have signed onto the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan being pushed by President Biden. The…
Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Critical Of The Way Republican Governor Has Dealt With CorruptionThe election for governor is more than a year away but the Democrat who plans to challenge Mike DeWine is blasting him now for failing to rein in the…
Nan Whaley, the Democratic mayor of Dayton, has announced she's running for governor in 2022. Whaley has gained statewide and national attention for her…
A big development in the upcoming race for US Senate in 2022, with Republican incumbent Rob Portman saying he's no longer running. One high profile…
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley wants lawmakers to shelve a bill that would remove restrictions for using lethal force in self-defense. The so-called "Stand Your…
Ohio Democrats are trying to stir up support for a future challenger against U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) whose vote for new U.S. Supreme Court…
The group that’s collecting petition signatures to ask voters if the state should require universal background checks on gun sales says it plans to move…
Mayors are actively lobbying state lawmakers to consider a package of changes to gun laws and mental health policy unveiled by Gov. Mike DeWine in the…