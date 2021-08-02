NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio

-
In recent years, when big budget bills have passed, controversial changes in laws over abortion have been attached. And it's happening in this budget as…
State lawmakers have sent to Gov. Mike DeWine a bill that prohibits doctors from using telemedicine to prescribe abortion medication. It’s the second bill…
A bill to prevent doctors from using telemedicine to provide abortion-inducing drugs has been introduced. But backers of the bill don't know of any cases…
Abortion was a big issue in Ohio in 2019, as it has been for several years. A strict abortion ban was one of the 21 bills that passed, and more bills are…
A new bill that would ban abortions in Ohio has been introduced by Statehouse Republicans. A similar total ban bill was introduced last year didn’t pass.…
There were slightly fewer abortions performed in the Buckeye state in 2018 than the year before. Supporters and opponents of legal abortion disagree on…
Among the changes the Senate made to the House version of the budget was a $5 million boost to a program that funds centers that counsel pregnant women…
A new bill would ban most private insurance coverage for abortions. But opponents say it would also ban effective methods of birth control. One fifth of…
An Ohio House committee is set to hear a bill tomorrow that would ban elective abortions as early as six weeks of pregnancy. Opponents of that legislation…
Abortion is a big deal for Ohio lawmakers as they proceed through the Lame Duck session of this legislature. And there are two bills that could end up on…