Supporters of a bill of rights for nursing home patients have gotten the go-ahead to start collecting signatures to put the issue before voters as an…
The Senate has okayed a bipartisan bill that allows nursing home and long-term care facility residents and their families to install cameras in their…
The Ohio Department of Health director has signed some new orders dealing with the care of older Ohioans. ODH Director Stephanie McCloud signed an order…
Many Ohioans have security cameras inside their homes but Ohio law prohibits residents who live in assisted living or long-term care nursing facilities…
The nursing home COVID-19 death toll jumped by nearly 1,300 in the last week, as the Ohio Department of Health added in 4,000 unaccounted-for deaths to…
More than half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths coming from nursing homes. So those and other long term care facilities are getting a lot of attention in…
Ohio’s nursing home residents and workers are among the first in the state to be offered the new COVID-19 vaccines. Most residents are taking it, but…
More than 30,000 nursing home residents in Ohio have tested positive for COVID19 since April. And nearly 21,000 nursing home workers have tested positive…
Ohio is expected to get about a half million doses of COVID-19 vaccines during the next month. And Gov. Mike DeWine has laid out the state’s plan for…
State senators are considering a proposal to move more of Ohio’s Medicaid population into managed care. And a new study from a group representing health…