Ohio’s Republican attorney general is asking a federal court not to strike down the Affordable Care Act as unconstitutional. He’s filed a brief in a…
President Trump’s administration wants the federal courts to do what Congress didn’t – overturn all parts of the Affordable Care Act. But Gov. Mike DeWine…
Gov. John Kasich says Ohio should be doing everything it can to defend the part of the Affordable Care Act that requires health care coverage for people…
The federal government has rejected Ohio’s attempt to end the individual mandate for health care. The mandate is a staple of the Affordable Care Act, also…
Gov. John Kasich signed the new two-year $2.6 billion capital budget today at the site of a planned mental and behavioral health hospital in Columbus.…
Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says he’s very concerned about the latest Republican attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which…
Ohio’s U.S. Senators appear to be split on the latest attempt to repeal and replace the federal Affordable Care Act. Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown has…
The last county in the nation that didn’t have a private insurance company to choose from on the Affordable Care Act exchange was in Ohio. But now people…
About 11,000 enrollees in the Affordable Health Care Act program in nineteen Ohio counties who recently found themselves without a single health insurance…
Both of Ohio’s U.S. Senators say they still think it’s possible for lawmakers in Washington to come up with a plan to fix problems with the Affordable…