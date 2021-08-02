-
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has 21 days to decide appeals from people who were denied federal pandemic unemployment assistance,…
The state of Ohio overpaid more than $2 billion in unemployment benefits to hundreds of thousands of Ohioans during the pandemic. And a significant…
The head of the state agency that oversees Ohio’s embattled unemployment system is stepping down. Gov. Mike DeWine says Dept of Job and Family Service…
The federal government has authorized $300 weekly unemployment bonus checks, but many Ohioans say they are not getting them yet. Ohio Department of Job…