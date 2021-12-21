Search Query
'The State of Ohio'
© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
Ohio - 2021 year in review
Government/Politics
2021 year in review: The bills Ohio lawmakers passed this year
Jo Ingles
The governor and his fellow Republican lawmakers weren't on the same page on some of them.
Listen
4:59
Government/Politics
2021 Year in Review: Ohio deals with the second year of the COVID pandemic
Jo Ingles
It's been another tough year for the state as more Ohioans have died from COVID-19 this year than in 2020.
Listen
4:57