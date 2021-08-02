Ohio Environmental Council

-
Ohio farmers say they’re on board with the state’s plans to slow down agricultural runoff into Lake Erie, which Gov. Mike DeWine has said is the biggest…
The state budget director is pushing back on a bill that environmental advocates and the oil and gas industry say would streamline the process of capping…
An environmental group and an oil and gas industry lobbying group are both praising a bill that passed the House that would streamline the process of…
Backers of a plan to allow Ohio voters to vote on congressional redistricting reform this fall have cleared one more hurdle. The Ohio Ballot Board, the…
Two years after winning a reform of the way Statehouse lawmakers’ districts are drawn, advocates for congressional redistricting in Ohio have taken the…
When Gov. John Kasich vetoed another two year freeze on the state’s renewable energy benchmarks last year, his fellow Republicans in the legislature…