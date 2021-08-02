-
One of the biggest corruption cases in the nation is happening right here in Ohio. Federal prosecutors are going after the former speaker of the Ohio…
Four Democratic women lawmakers are calling on the head of the House to take action against a key Republican lawmaker for derogatory comments he recently…
Closed-door negotiations over a new way to draw Ohio’s Congressional map have broken down. Ohio lawmakers and representatives from citizens’ groups left…
Ohio lawmakers are pushing a bill they think will reduce opioid overdose deaths by setting prescribing guidelines for doctors and dentists. Every day in…