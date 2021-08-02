-
Ohio’s public schools and universities won’t be able to require their students or employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if Gov. Mike DeWine signs a…
Ohio-based Nationwide Insurance reports its SmartRide mobile app showed drivers are taking their eyes off the road 13 times a day for up to six seconds…
Republican lawmakers are expected to release a police reform plan any day now. But Democrats have their own ideas about what should be part of any changes…
A bill that’s been introduced in the Ohio Legislature for the better part of two decades now would add sexual orientation to the state’s civil rights…
This list will be updated if/when information changes. It was last updated at 1 p.m. on April 1, 2021.We asked individual Ohio lawmakers whether they have…
Another state representative is isolating himself, awaiting results from a COVID test. Republican Rep. Jon Cross’s wife has tested positive with COVID and…
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he wants state lawmakers to pass his plan on gun violence by the end of this year. And he is urging lawmakers to take a…
Hundreds of people gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse earlier today to support a proposed wage increase for workers who assist individuals with…
A new bill in the Ohio House would crack down on elected officials at all levels who fail to show up to do those jobs. Republican John Becker’s…
Referees at sporting events are used to being heckled by fans but, sometimes, they are victims of actual assault. A new bill has been introduced in the…