Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program

Two of the medical conditions rejected for inclusion in Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Control Program last year are getting another chance this year. An Ohio…
The appointment comes after House Speaker Larry Householder fired Bob Bridges from that post last week. But Householder's newly picked patient advocate…
An advocate for patients in Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Program says he thinks more needs to be done to better serve patients. And he thinks he’s being…
Earlier this week, a State Medical Board of Ohio committee decided there wasn’t enough scientific proof that medical marijuana would help with anxiety and…
Medical marijuana sales in Ohio continue to increase, even if the product is still available on a very limited basis. The Department of Commerce reports…
It’s been more than a month now since medical marijuana was available for sale in limited parts of Ohio and the sales continue to climb.The Ohio Medical…
Four medical marijuana dispensaries are now open in Ohio and more are planned to come online in the future. And the number of conditions for which…
Thousands of Ohioans have already received the paperwork they need to access medical marijuana and are ready to get it when it becomes available. The Ohio…
After months of delays, patients could be able to get legal medical marijuana in Ohio in a matter of days. Mark Hamlin with the Ohio Department of…
None of the 56 medical marijuana dispensaries planned for under the state’s new Medical Marijuana Program are operating yet. But that’s not stopping some…