Mayors of some Ohio cities say past and future tax abatements might be affected by a bill under consideration that would allow employees to receive…
The Ohio House overwhelmingly passed a bill that changes the way K-12 students are tested for this school year because of interrupted learning during the…
The crowd in an Ohio Senate committee room drew criticism for not observing social distance and not wearing masks. Some Democratic Senators voiced their…
A Democratic Ohio Senator is urging her colleagues in the Ohio Legislature to pass a resolution that denounces the violence caused at the Jan 6th…
Senate President Not Saying If He Thinks Lawmakers Can Override Veto Of Bill Limiting DeWine's PowerState lawmakers have been considering overriding Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of a bill that would limit his ability to enact health orders like the ones he…
Two representatives in the Ohio House are in the hospital right now, battling COVID-19. They are the latest to acknowledge they have contracted the virus.…
The Ohio House has passed, along party lines, another abortion bill. This one requires fetal remains from abortions be buried or cremated.The bill, which…
A pair of bills in the Ohio Legislature would change the way people register to vote, making it an automated process instead requiring them to fill out…
The Ohio House and Senate have had different approaches and ideas on key pieces of legislation during the past year. And while that’s occasionally caused…
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) is throwing shots at the Ohio Senate, claiming they're taking too much time to pass bills that are…