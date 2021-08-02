-
The Ohio State Fair is open – but there are no rides, no food vendors, no games, and no attendees. This year’s fair is limited to livestock and…
If you've had a hankering for the deep fried doughnut hamburger you weren't able to get on the Ohio State Fair midway last year, you will have to wait a…
For the first time since World War II, the Ohio State Fair won’t go on as scheduled. The fair was set to start on July 29.“It hurts me for cancelling, but…
Mike DeWine’s first tour of the Ohio State Fairgrounds as governor was mostly a festive affair. But an unplanned encounter brought DeWine face-to-face…
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected make their way to Columbus to enjoy the food, rides, games, and animals at the Ohio State Fair. Backed by the…
The opening of the Ohio State Fair next week will mark two years since a fairgoer died when a ride fell apart.The Fireball accident, caused by corrosion…
Gov. Mike DeWine has appointed a task force to consider the future of the Ohio State Fairgrounds, just three miles away from downtown Columbus. The annual…
John Kasich went on one last tour of the Ohio State Fair as governor. His visit comes as Ohio farmers are caught in the middle of an international trade…
A year ago this week, an 18-year-old Columbus man was killed on a thrill ride on the first day of the Ohio State Fair. There’s been legislation proposed…
After years of big numbers, attendance at this year’s Ohio State Fair plummeted to its lowest number in 13 years. During its 12-day run the fair brought…