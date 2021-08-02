Ohioans to Stop Executions

-
The author of the book, “Dead Man Walking,” says she thinks executions in Ohio and elsewhere are soon going to be a thing of the past. Sister Helen…
Advocates against capital punishment say they’re pleased with comments from Gov. Mike DeWine, who says executions won’t proceed until the prisons…
Gov. John Kasich has granted clemency to a death row inmate scheduled to be put to death next month. William Montgomery was scheduled to be executed on…
Public Defender Says He Fears Botched Executions Ahead After Problem-Free Lethal Injection This WeekAn outspoken advocate against the death penalty says though yesterday’s lethal injection of Ronald Phillips was problem-free, he worries that won’t be the…
A coalition of anti-death penalty advocates are hoping Gov. John Kasich will once again delay the execution of a death row inmate next month. They rallied…
There haven’t been any executions in Ohio for almost three years. The state hasn’t been able to get the lethal injection drugs needed to carry out those…
A group that fights for an end to the death penalty in Ohio has issued a new report showing a task force’s recent recommendations are not being…