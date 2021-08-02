-
Thousands of retirees will see changes to their health care benefits after the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS) Board of Directors approved…
Ohio’s largest public pension fund is asking state lawmakers to allow it to cut a future benefit increase for more than 200,000 retirees. And more changes…
The state’s Democratic former attorney general and a former reporter are dropping a lawsuit they filed against Ohio’s largest public pension fund. But…
State pension systems are underfunded by more than a trillion dollars nationwide, according to a new report. And taxpayers would have to make up that…