Discussion continues whether to join $26 billion national settlement
Last year is likely to have been the deadliest year for drug overdoses ever in Ohio, according to a projection from the CDC. Ohio is projected to report…
When workers who have been injured on the job go to pharmacies to fill prescriptions for opioid painkillers, they will soon be getting something else with…
Three small companies and University Hospitals in Cleveland will be receiving $1 million each for products they created to help fight opioid abuse with…
Governor Mike DeWine has created a Minority Health Working Group as part of his strategy to fight opioid abuse. DeWine says the goal of this group is…
There’s a new anti-drug effort that involves a variety of groups from around the state. The name of the new project is RxALI and spokeswoman Jenny Camper…
Last year, Ohio changed its rules for prescribing opioids, restricting amounts of, and circumstances under which, doctors can prescribe those narcotics.…
Gov. John Kasich says the state’s crackdown on prescription opioids is making headway in the fight against drug deaths but he says there’s more that needs…
Democrats in the Ohio House say they plan to drop a bill in the lame duck session of the legislature later this year that would, among other things,…
As opiate deaths continue to climb in Ohio, there’s another deadly trend that’s apparently gaining popularity – drug combinations. The Ohio Health…