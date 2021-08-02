-
Leaders from Ohio's largest energy companies made their argument to state lawmakers why electric company ratepayers should have to continue to send…
-
The state's consumer watchdog is calling for the repeal of coal plant subsidies, which were approved in the controversial nuclear bailout, HB6. A bill now…
-
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio is seeking an independent company to conduct an audit of two coal plants owned by the Ohio Valley Electric…
-
The Senate has made its own sweeping changes to Ohio energy policy through a substitute bill version of HB6 that continues to bailout nuclear power plants…