-
The chief prosecutor in the cases involving Republican former House Speaker Larry Householder and suspended Democratic Cincinnati City Councilmember PG…
-
The U.S. Attorney in charge of investigations into both a $61 million bribery scandal involving the former Ohio House Speaker and corruption on Cincinnati…
-
In responding to the tragic mass shooting in Orlando, Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman wanted to make it clear where he stood on selling guns to…
-
A former candidate for the U.S. Senate in the Democratic primary in March is urging his followers to vote for the winner of that election. Cincinnati City…
-
Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld tried to put up a strong challenge against Ted Strickland in the U.S. Senate Democratic primary, but lost by a…
-
One of the Democrats running for U.S. Senate is promising to push for a tax break for middle income Ohioans if he beats Republican U.S. Senator Rob…
-
Democrats have both a presidential primary and a contest for the party’s nomination for US Senate on the March 15 ballot – and they used the first day of…
-
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate P.G. Sittenfeld got an endorsement that could be a boost in his campaign. He’s getting a little help from former Gov.…
-
Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate P.G. Sittenfeld says his opponent, former Gov. Ted Strickland, isn’t being honest when it comes to his position on gun…