The Unemployment Modernization and Improvement Council Issued a report that identifies ways the state agency can improve its system.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has 21 days to decide appeals from people who were denied federal pandemic unemployment assistance,…
A Franklin County judge is expected to rule in the coming days on a lawsuit that seeks to restore the $300 weekly checks that the federal government was…
After nearly a year of dealing with massive fraud, Ohio is launching a multi-agency operation to search for the people who bilked the state out of…
Ohioans are being alerted to a scam targeting current and past recipients of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which was set up for people who don’t…
Since the pandemic began in March, Ohio paid 821,000 regular unemployment claims and 608,000 for federally funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance to…