A bi-partisan bill to reform school funding is being introduced in the Ohio Senate. This plan is similar to one introduced in the House earlier. This…
The number of public school buildings where students will be eligible for the state’s largest private school voucher program will more than double in the…
Abortion was a big issue in Ohio in 2019, as it has been for several years. A strict abortion ban was one of the 21 bills that passed, and more bills are…
The Ohio Senate has passed and sent two controversial abortion bills to the Ohio House. One involves abortion reversal, a practice that is not backed by…
Of the seven bills the Ohio Senate's Government Oversight and Reform Committee heard today, three were bipartisan.Sen. Peggy Lehner (R-Kettering), who…
State senators are reintroducing a "Red Flag" bill with the support of Sen. Peggy Lehner (R-Kettering) who says she's no longer satisfied with the status…
The two-year state budget is headed to a conference committee Tuesday to work out significant differences between the House and Senate versions. And there…
The Senate budget includes a set of high school graduation requirements that could settle that issue, which the state has been struggling with for years.…
A new bill at the Ohio Statehouse would require doctors to provide information to women receiving a medication abortion on how they could reverse the…
Gov. Mike DeWine used his first State of the State address to emphasize the importance on building towards a better future. He said Ohio can do this by…