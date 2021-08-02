pension funds

-
Ohio’s largest public pension fund is asking state lawmakers to allow it to cut a future benefit increase for more than 200,000 retirees. And more changes…
Thousands of union workers and retirees flocked to the Statehouse from around the country. They’re rallying in Columbus for a fix to what they see as a…
Brown, Renacci React To Proposal On Pension Crisis, Likely To Be Major Issue In U.S. Senate Campaign1.3 million retired unionized workers are facing a growing crisis surrounding underfunded pensions. And with 60,000 of those in Ohio, it’s sure to be an…
Members of unions representing retired school workers are taking action to make sure Ohio lawmakers don’t freeze or cut cost of living allowances in their…
State pension systems are underfunded by more than a trillion dollars nationwide, according to a new report. And taxpayers would have to make up that…
The Ohio Treasurer's searchable website tracking expenditures includes many local and state agencies, but most of the state's pension systems were…