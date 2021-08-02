Search Query
Show Search
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WCPN
On Air
Now Playing
WKSU
On Air
Now Playing
WOSU
On Air
Now Playing
WVXU
On Air
Now Playing
WYSO
On Air
Now Playing
WCBE
On Air
Now Playing
WOUB
All Streams
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
Perry Nuclear Power Plant
Government/Politics
Plant Workers, Local Leaders Say Much Is At Stake With Potential Nuclear Power Bailout
Andy Chow
,
The state's two nuclear power plants are on track to be shut down in the next two years as the owner, FirstEnergy Solutions, files for bankruptcy. But…
Listen
•
4:35