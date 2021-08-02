Pike County murders

-
Ohio's attorney general has given a down payment to officials in southern Ohio's Pike County to help them prosecute the people accused of murdering eight…
-
Many Pike County residents were relieved when authorities arrested six people in connection with the killing of eight members of the Rhoden family in…
-
Two Pike County men have been arrested on drug charges in a federal, state and local investigation. One of those charged is related to the eight members…
-
It’s been five months since eight members of the Rhoden family in Pike County were killed while sleeping in their beds. Here's where that investigation…