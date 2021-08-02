-
Ohio’s voting precincts normally need 37,000 poll workers on Election Day. But this year, 55,000 are needed. Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he’s…
Attorneys in Ohio who need to get some continuing education credits to remain in good standing now have one more way they can do it. They can get two of…
A court ruling to go ahead with today’s primary and then an order to shut down all 3,600 polling places caused confusion for many Ohioans – but maybe no…
Ohio's Secretary of State reports there has been heavy voter turnout today and a few problems. Jon Husted says interest in this election is high…