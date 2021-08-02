postage paid

Search Query
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
Government/Politics
Secretary Of State Will Ask For Permission To Pay For Postage On Mail-in Ballot Envelopes
Jo Ingles
,
Ohio’s Secretary of State will ask a panel of state lawmakers Monday to allow him to use money raised from business fees to buy postage for mail-in…
Listen
•
1:07