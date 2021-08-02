prescription drugs

-
Ohio has joined communities around the state, along with cities, counties and some other states in suing four companies that distributed prescription…
It’s not unusual for pharmaceutical companies to offer payments to doctors – for speaking fees, for travel expenses, for lunches and for gifts. But a new…
Gov. John Kasich is implementing rule changes for the way medical professionals can prescribe opioids. This plan comes just one day after majority…
Lawmakers are gearing up for a debate with health insurance companies over a controversial drug prescription process which insurers say can be used to cut…