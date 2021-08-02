-
Seventeen people have been tested for coronavirus in five Ohio prisons – 13 results were negative and the rest are pending, and those inmates are in…
An office that inspects and reports on conditions, trends and violence in Ohio’s 27 adult prisons and three juvenile facilities is down to one staffer,…
The head of Ohio’s government watchdog agency has found what he’s calling “rampant fraud, waste and abuse” in the inmate vocational training program that…
Ohio has more execution dates set than any other state. And a new report from Harvard Law School shows most of those condemned inmates have serious mental…
Five percent of the state budget is dedicated to maintaining the state’s 27 prisons, which have been overcrowded for decades. And the state’s prisons…
A man who admitted killing dozens of people while working as a nurse’s aide in the 70s and 80s has died after being beaten in an Ohio prison. 64-year-old…
Republican and Democratic lawmakers are calling for a plan that they think will help reduce Ohio’s busting prison population. The bill would give judges…
A Netflix series exploring hostage situations premiered this weekend with an episode telling the story of the deadly prison riot at the Southern Ohio…
A report from two advocacy groups says Ohio prisons are using solitary confinement too often, and that it doesn’t help inmates who will eventually be…
Ohio leaders are hoping to score some help from a national group to cut down on the number of minors put behind bars. State lawmakers and youth services…