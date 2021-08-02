-
Reagan Tokes was a 21-year-old Ohio State University student who was kidnapped, raped and murdered by a recently released felon in 2017. While part of a…
The Ohio House passed a high-profile bill to reform criminal sentencing and strengthen probation monitoring. The bill is in response to the murder of an…
The prosecutor involved in the case of the kidnapping, rape and murder of an Ohio State student in February is pleased with the introduction of…
Ohio lawmakers are considering a bipartisan bill that would keep dangerous felons behind bars and increases monitoring of them once they are released. It…