rigged election
Government/Politics
Ohio's Top Elections Official Explains Why It Would Be Almost Impossible To Rig Voting Machines
Jo Ingles
,
Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump has said repeatedly that he thinks the voting system could be rigged. And recently, the FBI raised questions…
