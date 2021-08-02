-
The Ohio Automobile Association (AAA) predicts a record 49 million people will be traveling for the 4th of July holiday. That includes 2.1 million…
Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled plans for the next phase of construction on the busy and complicated confluence of two freeways in downtown Columbus. He says…
Now that spring is finally here, Ohio’s road crews will be fixing potholes and pavement damaged over the winter. The Ohio Department of Transportation’s…
The 15-member committee that will make recommendations on how to fix the lack of funding for major road construction will meet soon. But there’s one group…
The money to pay for ODOT's big road construction projects has run out. So Gov. Mike DeWine has put together a panel to make recommendations on where to…
A coalition of business leaders and local elected officials say there’s no money for big road construction projects in the transportation budget that will…
2018 is expected to be a record year for road construction, with the Ohio Department of Transportation planning to spend $2.4 billion maintaining and…
Gas tax revenue has been dropping for years. And at the same time the costs for road construction, which the gas tax pays for, are rising. There's a new…