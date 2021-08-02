-
The state of Ohio executed its first death row inmate in more than three years today (Wednesday) after a questionable lethal injection in 2014 sparked a…
After a three-year break, Ohio is set to execute a death row inmate later this month. Ronald Phillips was convicted of raping and killing his girlfriend’s…
Ohio is set to execute a death row inmate later this month. If it happens, it will be the first execution in the state in three and a half years. Death…
A Dayton area federal magistrate has delayed the next three scheduled executions until a challenge to the state’s new three-drug lethal injection method…
The first man scheduled to be put to death in Ohio since a problematic execution almost three years ago is asking for life without parole. But the state…