Ohio’s more than 7,000 retailers are expecting a slight increase in sales this holiday season over last year, though where those spending increases are…
State lawmakers have touted their support of a bill that eliminates the so-called “pink tax” on feminine hygiene products and gives a tax credit to…
State lawmakers are looking at a proposal to eliminate sales taxes on college textbooks. Efforts to remove those taxes have not gone anywhere before but…
Republican Senate leaders say the budget they released yesterday is not the final product, but it does represent some of the changes they wanted to make…
The two-year state budget proposed by the Ohio House includes some new tax cuts and takes away some tax breaks. The House budget includes $300 million…
State lawmakers have said they want an income tax cut in the upcoming budget, but Gov. Mike DeWine wants them to invest big money in children’s…
There was less money coming in to the state last month from personal income taxes, but the budget department’s forecasts still appear to be on track to…
County commissioners are firing back at a proposal coming next week from a Republican state lawmaker that would restrict their legal power to raise county…
Ohio is the only Midwest state that’s had a sales tax holiday for the last three years. And now the Senate has unanimously approved a bill that would…
A collection of community service groups is hoping they can get a tax break from the state with the help of a new bill. The measure would boost gyms like…