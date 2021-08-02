Search Query
'The State of Ohio'
Government/Politics
Ohio Students Lobby Lawmakers To Pass Human Trafficking Bill
Jo Ingles
,
Students from around the state recently came to the Ohio Statehouse to lobby for a bill that requires 16 and 17-year-olds who are thought to be victims of…
