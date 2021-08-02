SB176 - Sports Betting

-
With the budget bill signed into law, legislators are looking ahead for the next big issues to be tackled after summer break. Among the conversations…
The sports gambling bill that passed overwhelmingly in the Ohio Senate this week is already running into problems. The language in it could potentially…
The Ohio Senate has overwhelmingly passed a bill legalizing sports gambling, overseen by the Casino Control Commission. The House will now consider the…
The bill to legalize sports gambling in Ohio is not even a week old. And it was changed even before its first hearing on Wednesday. The bill makes changes…
The Ohio Senate has released its latest attempt to legalize sports betting in the state with a proposal that creates two types of licenses, both regulated…